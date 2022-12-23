DeFi Derivatives Trading Has Untapped Potential – CoinDesk

DeFi options will continue to see exponential growth due to their dynamic nature, massive investment prospects and, soon, ease of access and use. There are currently many competing models, and certainly many questions still loom large, especially with regard to regulation. Yet, as things mature we can expect to see the barriers fall. More investors will see DeFi for the next evolution in our economy that it truly is. Options trading will help drive this adoption, because as an investment strategy it offers immense utility to institutions and retail traders alike.