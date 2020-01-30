Death Investigation in Koreatown leads to the arrest of Ex-Husband, Joseph Chung for Domestic Violence Murder NR20026ti

Koreatown, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles Police Department‘s West Bureau Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Domestic Violence Murder.

On January 22, 2020, around 2:25 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a possible dead body inside of an apartment near the 400 block of South Berendo Street.

Olympic Division officers conducted a welfare check and discovered a female victim inside of the apartment. Los Angeles Fire Department responded and determined death was suspicious in nature. West Bureau Homicide and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded and conducted a death and crime scene investigation.

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined this case a homicide. The homicide victim was a female Korean, 48 years-of-age. The name of the victim remains confidential.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Chung, male, Korean, 50 years-of-age. The suspect was the ex-husband of the victim and there was a history of domestic violence. Detectives believed that the suspect fled the area.

On Monday, January 27, 2020, around 5:00 p.m., the suspect surrendered himself at a Police Station in Santa Cruz, California. Chung was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail, on a Los Angeles County Ramey-arrest warrant for Murder. On January 28, 2020, Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives transported the suspect back to Los Angeles for booking and arraignment. This case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing on January 29, 2020.