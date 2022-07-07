Dean Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Howes Man, Arnold Dean Buck Elk Thunder Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Howes, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on July 5, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Arnold Dean Buck Elk Thunder, Jr., age 55, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Buck Elk Thunder was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 8, 2022. He pled guilty on March 14, 2022.

Buck Elk Thunder was convicted of Sexual Contact with a Child under the age of 16 in May 2001. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender and to update his registration within three business days of relocation or changing employment. Between May 17, 2021, and January 11, 2022, Buck Elk Thunder failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl Thunem prosecuted the case.

Buck Elk Thunder was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today