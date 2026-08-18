DEA Seizes 117 Pounds of Cocaine in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) Federal authorities have arrested a Georgia man after Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents allegedly discovered approximately 53 kilograms, or about 117 pounds, of cocaine and two firearms during a search of a home in St. Louis County.

Chad E. “J-Bo” Brown, 54, was charged by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Brown was charged Friday, August 14, and appeared in federal court Monday, August 17. The allegations against him are contained in a federal criminal complaint and supporting affidavit and have not been proven at trial.

The seizure represents a substantial quantity of cocaine — roughly 117 pounds — allegedly concentrated at a single St. Louis County residence.

DEA learned cocaine shipment arrived in St. Louis

According to the federal complaint and affidavit, the DEA learned on Thursday, August 13, that a shipment of cocaine had arrived in the St. Louis area.

Investigators suspected Brown was using a residence in St. Louis County as a drug stash house, federal prosecutors said.

The following day, DEA agents conducted a court-authorized search of the residence. Agents allegedly discovered approximately 49 kilograms of cocaine packed in duffel bags inside a bedroom closet.

Investigators reported finding another four kilograms of cocaine in the kitchen, bringing the total seizure to approximately 53 kilograms.

Agents also recovered two firearms from a bedroom, according to federal authorities.

Federal authorities have not publicly disclosed an estimated street value for the cocaine in the official announcement. STL.News is therefore not assigning a dollar value to the seizure. Cocaine values can vary significantly depending on purity, location, and whether estimates are based on wholesale or retail distribution.

Brown charged in federal court.

Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 10 kilograms of cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified Brown as a convicted felon from Georgia. The government’s announcement said he was arrested and accused of possessing both the cocaine and two firearms.

The case remains in its early stages.

A criminal complaint allows prosecutors to initiate a federal case based on allegations supported by an affidavit. It is not a conviction, and the government must still prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt if the case ultimately proceeds to trial.

No information released Monday indicated that Brown had entered a plea resolving the case.

St. Louis Gateway Strike Force involved

The St. Louis Gateway Strike Force initiated the investigation and is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Delworth is prosecuting the case.

The DEA and other federal, state and local agencies have repeatedly targeted large-scale drug distribution networks operating through the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The Eastern District of Missouri handles federal narcotics, firearms and organized drug-trafficking prosecutions across a large portion of the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says its jurisdiction serves more than half of Missouri’s population, with offices in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

Recent cases illustrate the scale of some drug investigations in the region.

In April, federal prosecutors announced charges against eight people following a Homeland Security Task Force investigation involving allegations that included cocaine and firearms trafficking.

St. Louis has also been the site of other significant federal narcotics investigations over the years. In 2022, for example, a Wildwood man was charged after authorities reported finding at least 400 pounds of methamphetamine.

Those cases are separate from the allegations involving Brown.

Why a 53-kilogram seizure is significant

The quantity alleged in the Brown case distinguishes it from a typical street-level narcotics prosecution.

One kilogram equals approximately 2.2 pounds. A 53-kilogram seizure therefore represents roughly 117 pounds of cocaine.

Federal investigators have not publicly identified where the cocaine seized in the latest case originated, how it allegedly reached the St. Louis region, or where authorities believe it was ultimately intended to be distributed.

The government also has not announced additional defendants in connection with the alleged shipment.

Those unanswered questions could become significant as the investigation develops.

Large drug shipments often lead investigators to examine transportation methods, financial transactions, communications and possible relationships between suppliers, couriers and distributors. However, federal authorities have not publicly alleged such details in Brown’s case beyond what is contained in the complaint and affidavit.

Federal drug enforcement remains active in St. Louis

The latest seizure comes as federal authorities continue pursuing drug and firearms cases throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri regularly works with the DEA, FBI, ATF, Homeland Security Investigations and local police agencies on investigations involving narcotics distribution and associated firearms offenses.

The office prosecutes federal crimes across the district, including narcotics, firearms, fraud, public corruption, human trafficking, and other federal offenses.

Federal drug investigations in the region have ranged from individual distribution cases to multi-state trafficking organizations.

In 2019, prosecutors announced charges against 15 people in an alleged multi-state conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Authorities alleged that the conspiracy involved more than five kilograms of cocaine, among other controlled substances.

More recently, federal authorities have continued prosecuting major trafficking organizations and individuals accused of distributing cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs throughout the region.

The seizure announced Monday stands out because of the sheer amount of cocaine allegedly recovered from one residence.

Investigation could continue

Federal authorities have not indicated whether additional arrests or charges are expected in connection with the cocaine shipment.

The DEA investigation remains ongoing, and additional details could emerge through subsequent court filings.

Brown’s case will proceed through the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.

The case also underscores St. Louis’ position as a major transportation center. Multiple interstate highways and extensive freight infrastructure connect the metropolitan area with other parts of the Midwest and the country. Federal law enforcement agencies have consequently maintained a significant presence in the region targeting interstate drug trafficking.

For now, prosecutors have publicly identified one defendant and one federal drug charge stemming from the latest seizure.

Approximately 53 kilograms of cocaine and two firearms were recovered, according to the federal complaint — allegations that now form the basis of the federal prosecution against Brown.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the case publicly on August 17.

Presumption of innocence: A criminal complaint contains allegations only. Chad E. Brown is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and federal court allegations summarized by the Department of Justice.