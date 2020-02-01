DC Metropolitan Police report a homicide of John Seegars at 100 Block of Atlantic Street, Southeast

Washington, DC (STL.News) Washington DC Metropolitan Police Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:10 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after displaying no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead. The victim remained on scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Investigation at the scene revealed that the offense took place inside of the residence.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old John Seegars, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099.