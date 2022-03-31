DC Mayor to Honor Eight Distinguished Women Leaders

DC Mayor Bowser to Honor Eight Distinguished Women Leaders at Annual Washington Women of Excellence Awards

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Thursday, March 31, at 6 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives will close out the District’s Women’s History Month events and activities by honoring eight distinguished women leaders in the Washington community at the annual Washington Women of Excellence Awards. The eight honorees, who will be announced at the event, have all led trailblazing careers and in particular this class of women have fostered new pathways for mothers, women, and girls in the District of Columbia to thrive.

When:

Thursday, March 31 at 6 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Jennifer Porter, Executive Director, the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives

Where:

Wharf Dock Master Building

101 District Square, SW

*Closest Metro: Waterfront Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Maine Ave & 9th Street SW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to?press@dc.gov.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the event. To view the event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.