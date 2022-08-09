DC Mayor – Record $1.1 Billion SBE Spending in FY21

Mayor Bowser Announces Record $1.1 Billion Small Business Enterprise Spending in FY21

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that in Fiscal Year 2021, the District spent a record-breaking $1.1 billion with Small Business Enterprises (SBEs). In December, when the Mayor released the FY22 Small Business Enterprise Opportunity Guide, also known as the Green Book, the Bowser Administration announced that preliminary spending for FY21 was over a billion dollars, surpassing the District’s goal of $917 million.

“The billion-dollar goal, once the ceiling, has now become the floor,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our work to advance equity and create generational wealth is tied to keeping dollars and opportunity in DC. Now, as we continue through FY22, we are encouraging local businesses to make sure they know about the Green Book and the opportunities that exist in DC.”

In 2015, Mayor Bowser launched the FY16 Small Business Opportunity Guide with an initial SBE spend goal of $317 million. SBE is a certification category that is part of the DC Government’s Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) program that gives certified businesses a preference when bidding on District Government contracts. The Green Book helps SBEs navigate the procurement opportunities available at District agencies. In FY20, this valuable resource was expanded to an online platform, greenbookdc.com.

“Though it has been an extremely challenging few years, the Mayor’s commitment to our small businesses and the creation of fair shot opportunities have helped reduce obstacles that prevent small and local businesses and entrepreneurs from benefitting government contracts and procurements,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “And the FY22 budget doubles down on that by keeping DC a city where people want to live, work, visit, and open businesses.”

By FY21, the Administration set the initial spend goal to $917.1 million. For FY22, Mayor Bowser announced that the initial SBE spend goal is $1.1 billion. This ambitious, attainable spending goal results from an improved goal-setting process adopted by the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) following a top-to-bottom, data-driven analysis of past practices and agency budgets.

“The diversity and resiliency of our SBEs are one of DC’s greatest strengths. Our goal this year, and every year, is to make sure that our small, local businesses continue to succeed,” said Kristi Whitfield, Director of the Department of Small and Local Business Development. “Contracts and procurement opportunities can be a game changer for the financial health of any business.”

The District will continue to provide the resources that SBEs need to sustain and expand to their greatest potential. To learn more about the District’s upcoming FY23 Green Book and spending goals, visit CBEconnect.dc.gov.