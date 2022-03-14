DC Mayor & New York City Mayor on Recent Murders

Joint Statement From Washington, DC Mayor Bowser and New York City Mayor Adams on Recent Murders Targeting Individuals Experiencing Homelessness in Both Cities

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about ongoing investigations by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the New York Police Department into an individual who is suspected of targeting and shooting men experiencing homelessness in Washington, DC and New York City. Between March 3 and March 9, three men were shot in Washington, DC and one of those men succumbed to his injuries. This weekend, at least two men were shot in New York City and at least one of those men succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in both cities is believed to be the same individual. Following their conversation, Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams released the following joint statement:

“Our communities in DC and New York City are heartbroken and disturbed by these heinous crimes in which an individual has been targeting some of our most vulnerable residents. The two of us spoke about how our teams can coordinate and help one another, and we are calling on everyone in our cities to look at the images of the suspect and report any information, however small, that may be useful. The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent. The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population.

“As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter. Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”