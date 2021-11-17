19.7 C
DC Mayor Bowser to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate

By Maryam Shah
DC Mayor Bowser to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Monday, November 22, the District’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted.  Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers will be advised to follow risk-based guidance from DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person’s vaccination status. Updated guidance will be posted on coronavirus.dc.gov in the coming days.  DC Health reminds residents that the strongest protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, and encourages all people, regardless of vaccination status, to consider their risk factors and surroundings carefully when choosing layered mitigations strategies (e.g., wearing a mask, social distancing).

Masks will still be required, regardless of vaccination status, in the following circumstances:

  • Any private business that wants a mask requirement;
  • On public transport like buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports, and while in ride share vehicles;
  • Inside schools, childcare facilities, and libraries;
  • Congregate facilities, such as nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms/residences, and correctional facilities; and
  • In DC Government facilities where there is direct interaction between employees and the public (e.g., DMV service center; DHS service center, etc.).
  • Mayor Bowser and DC Health encourage all residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to get their shot now.  Additionally, those who are eligible to receive their booster shot or additional dose, should do so now.  For more information, visit vaccines.gov.

Residents who need support getting vaccinated or who want to get vaccinated in their home can call 1-855-363-0333.

Maryam Shah
