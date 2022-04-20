DC Mayor Bowser to Lead Community Walk in Ward 5

Mayor Bowser to Lead Community Walk in Ward 5

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser On Wednesday, April 20, at 3:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will lead a community walk in the Trinidad/Ivy City neighborhood of Ward 5. During the walk, the Mayor will engage neighbors and businesses.

The Mayor will kick off the walk with a media avail highlighting the District’s fifth PaveDC campaign since 2018 and upcoming Earth Day events. PaveDC is the Administration’s campaign to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024. During this paving season, DDOT anticipates closing approximately 900 roadway repair service requests, 1,400 requests for sidewalk repair, and 400 alley repair requests.

When:

Wednesday, April 20, at 3:30 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Administration Officials

Where:

Starting Location: Lewis Crowe Park (1821 Capitol Avenue NE)

Ending Location: 1237 Mt Olivet Road NE

*Closest Bus Route: D4*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Capitol Avenue & Kendall Street NE*