DC Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on District Towns

Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on District Towns at St. Elizabeths East Campus in Ward 8

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, April 25, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), District leaders, and development partners Redbrick LMD, The Knutson Companies, and Gragg-Cardona Partners will celebrate a ribbon cutting for the District Towns at St. Elizabeths East. The spacious townhomes, located within walking distance of the Congress Heights Metro Station, will offer the first opportunity for homeownership on the St. Elizabeths East campus.

This project is delivering 88 for-sale town home units, of which 27 will be designated affordable. Fourteen of the affordable units will be available to households with an annual household income at or below fifty percent (50%) MFI and thirteen of the affordable units will be available for households with an annual household income of at or below eighty percent (80%) MFI.

When:

Monday, April 28 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Anita Bonds, Councilmember, At-Large

Trayon White, Councilmember, Ward 8

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Latrena Owens, Executive Director, St. Elizabeths East

Nathaniel Howard, Community Representative

Don Knutson, President, Knutson Companies

William Passmore, Managing Partner, Redbrick

Where:

1127 Sycamore Drive SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*