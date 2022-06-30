DC Mayor Bowser Announces Minimum Wage Increase

Mayor Bowser Announces Minimum Wage Increase Effective July 1, 2022

(Washington, DC) –?Today, Mayor Bowser announced that under the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, effective July 1, 2022, the District’s minimum wage will increase from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped employees.

“The Fight for $15 didn’t end at $15, and beginning July 1, workers should expect to see this latest increase reflected in their pay,” ?said Mayor Bowser. ?“We know that a strong economy and a strong workforce means having a strong, competitive minimum wage. We were proud to make DC a leader in the Fight for $15, and now we are proud to build on those efforts as our work continues to give all Washingtonians their fair shot.”

In 2016, as part of her commitment to create pathways to the middle class for Washingtonians across all eight wards, Mayor Bowser championed and then signed the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016 into law to raise the District’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour by 2020. This latest increase is due to provisions in the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.

“Washington’s employers are pivotal to our local economy and help make our city a great place to live and work. DC is open and our workers deserve a fair shot at economic prosperity,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We want to make sure all businesses are aware of the changes in the District’s minimum wage so they can stay compliant, and workers are paid what they earn.”

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) Office of Wage-Hour Compliance is responsible for ensuring employers meet their obligations by fairly compensating District workers. The Office of Wage-Hour conducts compliance audits and works to recover unpaid wages for employees who have not been paid pursuant to DC wage laws, either administratively or through court action. Wage-Hour compliance involves ensuring adherence to the wage laws of the District of Columbia by holding employers accountable to the laws.

Questions or concerns with regard to wage theft, minimum wage, or compliance with other ordinances can reach the Office of Wage-Hour Compliance at owh.ask@dc.gov or call (202) 671-1880.