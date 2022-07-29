Danise Maurice Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

Kanawha County Man, Danise Maurice Fortune Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

Danise Maurice Fortune, 41, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Fortune sold approximately 11 grams of suspected heroin for $1,300 to a confidential informant in St. Albans on January 25, 2022. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was approximately 9.2 grams of fentanyl with phencyclidine, also known as PCP.

Fortune is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today