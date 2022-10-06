Daily Mail publisher refutes phone-tapping allegations by Prince Harry, others



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Britain January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper on Thursday refuted allegations of phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy by a group of individuals including Britain’s Prince Harry and singer Elton John.

“We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears,” a spokesman for the publisher, Associated Newspapers, said. “These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims – based on no credible evidence – appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers.”