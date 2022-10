© Reuters.



PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech parliament approved on Tuesday raising this year’s state budget deficit to 375 billion crowns ($15.03 billion) as the government seeks extra funding to help people and companies cope with soaring energy prices.

The budget deficit rises from 280 billion crowns originally planned by the centre-right government which had pledged to gradually cut the deficits from levels run by its predecessors.

($1 = 24.9490 Czech crowns)