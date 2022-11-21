Czech central bank's Mora prefers using rates rather than FX interventions-Seznam Zpravy

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Czech Crown coins are seen in front of a displayed logo of Czech central bank (CNB) in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said on Monday he would favour using interest rates as the primary monetary policy tool to fight high inflation instead of interventions supporting the crown’s exchange rate. “I would be in favour of using the exchange rate in a very limited way,” Mora, who has voted in the minority for higher interest rates at the last three meetings, said in a podcast interview shown live on Seznam Zpravy news website.