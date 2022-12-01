CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 30: Bitcoin breaks $17K resistance as markets expect slower rate hikes – CryptoSlate

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $8.12 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $861.02 billion — up 0.94% from $852.9 billion over the reporting period.Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.43% and 1.47% to $329.02 billion and $157.28 billion, respectively.Polygon led the gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, up 5,86% over the reporting period. Meanwhile, BTC and ETH gained 1.29% and 1.22%, respectively.Source: CryptoSlateOver the reporting period, USD Coin’s (USDC) market cap slightly decreased to $43.25 billion. Meanwhile, Tether’s (USDT) and BinanceUSD’s (BUSD) market cap slightly increased to $65.36 billion and $22.21 billion, respectively.BitcoinBitcoin gained 1.29% to trade at $17,099 as of 07:00 ET. Its market dominance remained flat at 38.1%.During the last 24 hours, Bitcoin broke above $17,000 around 15:00 UTC. The flagship digital asset has continued to trade above the resistance level since then.BTC 24-Hour Price Performance (Source: Tradingview)EthereumETH posted 1.22% gains over the last 24 hours to trade at $1,282 as of 07:00 ET. As a result, its market dominance increased to 18.3% from 18.2% over the reporting period.Like BTC, ETH was able to maintain its price above the $1,200 mark during the last 24 hours after breaking the zone around 15:00 UTC.ETH 24-Hour Price Performance (Source: Tradingview)Top 5 GainersMask NetworkMASK is the day’s biggest gainer, growing by 24.66% over the last 24 hours to $4.13 as of press time. The token has grown by over 54% in the last seven days. Its market cap stood at $281.69 million.GMXGMX gained 12.74% over the reporting period to trade at $50.53 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $403.83 millionOptimismOP increased by 10.07% in the last 24 hours to $1.048. The layer2 blockchain token has risen by 12% over the last seven days. Its market cap stood at $246.62 million.EthereumPoWETHW grew 8.93% over the reporting period to $0.036. The Proof-of-Work token has lost 40% of its value over the last 30 days. Its market cap stood at $388.73 million.ZcashZEC saw a 6.67% gain in the last 24 hours to $44.95. It was unclear why the privacy-focused token was rising. Its market cap stood at $711.19 million.Top 5 LosersGensoKishi MetaverseMV is the day’s biggest loser, shedding 11.7% of its value to trade at $0.19 as of press time. The metaverse-related token has been on a downward trend in the past 30 days, losing over 11% of its value. Its market cap stood at $327.98 million.KaspaKAS is among the top losers again, as it lost 7.11% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.00810 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $119.86 million.MobileCoinMOB plunged by 7.47% to $1.30 as of press time. It was unclear why the token was falling. Its market cap stood at $96.94 million.HIHI is among the day’s biggest losers, losing 4.58% of its value to trade at $0.029 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $84.56 million.IconICX shed all the gains it made on Nov. 29, crashing by 4.56% to $0.19 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $182.05 million.Posted In: Bitcoin, WrappedRead Our Latest Market ReportGet an Edge on the Crypto Market ?Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis. On-chain analysis Price snapshots More context Join now for $19/month Explore all benefits