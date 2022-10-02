Cryptocurrency Update: Know what Happing In Crypto Market – DNP INDIA

Cryptocurrency Update: The cryptocurrency market is in great discussion these days. People had taken it as the easiest way to become rich. But suddenly, due to the strictness of the governments of many countries around the world, the rates of many cryptocurrencies from bitcoin have gone downhill. However, the rates of many cryptocurrencies are still going up.

There are some cryptocurrencies, whose rates are less than 2 dollars that is 150 rupees, and have given good returns. In such a situation, let us know what is the latest rate of Cardano cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin cryptocurrency, Dogecoin cryptocurrency, XRP cryptocurrency and Ethereum cryptocurrency at the moment.

The bitcoin cryptocurrency is currently trading at $19,338.43 on CoinDesk. It is currently down 0.40 percent. The market cap of the bitcoin cryptocurrency at this rate is $370.62 billion. During the last 24 hours, the maximum price of the bitcoin cryptocurrency was $ 19,433.96 and the minimum price was $ 19,174.

As far as returns are concerned, the bitcoin cryptocurrency has given a negative return of 58.20 per cent since January 1, 2022. The all-time high price of the bitcoin cryptocurrency has been $68,990.90.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,311.23 on CoinDesk. It is currently down 1.45 per cent. The market cap of the Ethereum cryptocurrency at this rate is $156.98 billion. During the last 24 hours, the Ethereum cryptocurrency had a maximum price of $1,332.68 and a minimum price of $1,303.59. As far as returns are concerned, the Ethereum cryptocurrency has given a negative return of 64.42 per cent since January 1, 2022. The all-time high price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency is at $4,865.57.

