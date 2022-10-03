In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today, which is the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency, was trading about 2% higher at $19,548. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up over a per cent in the last 24 hours at $979 billion, as per CoinGecko.
Cryptocurrency prices today rise as bitcoin, ether gain over 2%. Check latest rates | Mint – Mint
