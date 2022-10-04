Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rises As Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Over 3% – Outlook India

Cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), rose in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 3.05 per cent to $954.88 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 16.01 per cent to $55.87 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:15 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Lina DAO (LDO), and it was trading at $1.59. It increased by 9.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0003136 with a 7.79 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 3.71 per cent, and it was trading at $19,903.95. Its market cap increased by 3.36 per cent to $382.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.80 per cent to $41.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.36 per cent to 39.96 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 4.21 per cent to $1,347.60, and its market cap increased by 4.22 per cent to $165.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 24.83 per cent to $10.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 5.67 per cent to trade at $0.4708, while its market cap increased by 5.68 per cent to $23.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.1 per cent to $194.4 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 3.71 per cent to $33.61. Its market cap increased by 3.66 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 33.83 per cent to $694.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.41 per cent to $0.4317. Its market cap increased by 2.41 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 6.09 per cent to $453.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.88 per cent to $0.06068, while its market cap rose by 0.87 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.69 per cent to $189.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.27 per cent to trade at $0.00001127. Its market cap increased by 1.21 per cent to $6.635 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.30 per cent to $176 million.