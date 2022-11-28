Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable Fantom Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins in the world — managed to remain stable within the $16,000 and $1,100 range on early Tuesday morning. Most cryptocurrencies landed in the greens, albeit with minor jumps, across the board. Popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) — saw minor gains in the last 24 hours. The Fantom (FTM) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $826.96 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.91 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,832.90, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.16 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.21 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,193.45, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.58 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 8.59 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1033. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 8.75.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 6.17 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.75. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,689.99.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3907, seeing a 24-hour jump of 2.13 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 33.99.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.73, marking a 24-hour jump of 3.99 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,189.87.

Top crypto gainers today (November 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Fantom (FTM)

Price: $0.2122

24-hour gain: 17.08 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $4.12

24-hour gain: 10.30 percent

Chainlink (LINK)

Price: $7.31

24-hour gain: 8.74 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $42

24-hour gain: 6.80 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.10

24-hour gain: 6.80 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.03778

24-hour loss: 4.91 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $6.26

24-hour loss: 4.36 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $3.96

24-hour loss: 3.33 percent

Celo (CELO)

Price: $0.6386

24-hour loss: 3.30 percent

GMX (GMX)

Price: $41.62

24-hour loss: 2.43 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.