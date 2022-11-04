Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable DOGE Continues To Dip – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two most valued crypto coins in the world, managed to remain stable within the $20,000 and $1,500 range for nearly the entirety of this week. Dogecoin (DOGE), which rode Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover to see an over-100-per-cent growth in the past few days, emerged to be one of the biggest losers on Friday morning. Among lesser-known altcoins, the OKB token emerged to be the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour jump of over 20 per cent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion, registering a gain of 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $20,363.84, seeing a minor 24-hour gain of 0.05 per cent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 17.50 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,550.81, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.01 per cent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.34 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 11.46 per cent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1176. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 10.02.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 2.78 per cent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $64.17. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,540.07.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4576, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.23 per cent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 39.50.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $31.86, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.40 per cent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,789.99.

Top crypto gainers today (November 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $19.87

24-hour gain: 21.18 per cent

Fantom (FTM)

Price: $0.271

24-hour gain: 18.27 per cent

Loopring (LRC)

Price: $0.315

24-hour gain: 18.07 per cent

Polygon (MATIC)

Price: $1.13

24-hour gain: 17.34 per cent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $3.19

24-hour gain: 7.12 per cent

Top crypto losers today (November 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Arweave (AR)

Price: $14.42

24-hour loss: 15.13 per cent

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Price: $0.1185

24-hour loss: 11.09 per cent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.05011

24-hour loss: 8.07 per cent

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.2334

24-hour loss: 6.23 per cent

Mina (MINA)

Price: $0.7269

24-hour loss: 5.29 per cent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Most cryptocurrencies traded sideways in the past 24 hours after the Federal Reserve decided to increase the interest rate. For the past few days, Bitcoin has been changing hands above the $20,000 level. If bulls lose this key support level, we might see a bearish trend by the weekend. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has lost the $1,550 level to the bears. If Ethereum falls to the $1,500 level today, it may take ETH to the $1,450 zone soon. However, if the crypto closes above the $1,550 level, the next resistance would be $1,600.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “ADA extended its leg further down and tested support at $0.3810. The smart contract token is now trading at $0.3910 as traders look for short-term buy orders at $0.4100. XRP remains one of the best-performing top-100 coins over the past 90 days, rising around 20.7 per cent during that time. The current price of Terra Classic is $0.000221 with a 24-hour trading volume of $314 million. Terra Classic is down more than 8% in the last 24 hours. The significant $18,000 support level could come into play again. However, it may not be reliable as it has already been tested several times recently and should be weakened considerably as a result.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “Social media developments seem to be affecting the performance of coins. Dogecoin sank by approximately 10 per cent after the rumours of Twitter pausing their plans to build a crypto wallet started doing the rounds. The memecoin had doubled in the last week. Meanwhile, with Meta’s announcement to launch an NFT marketplace, Web3 tokens saw some upward movement. Overall the global crypto market cap remained stable with minor changes. Bitcoin and Ethereum both continued to hold onto their resistance levels of $20,000 and $1,500.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.