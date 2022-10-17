Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Popular Coins See Gains Across The Board – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to remain stable within the $19,000 range on Tuesday, as most crypto coins managed to land in the greens across the board. Popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) — saw minor gains in the last 24 hours. Among lesser-known altcoins, Huobi Token (HT) emerged to be the biggest gainer, with a jump of nearly 15 percent in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, Casper (CSPR), which was the biggest gainer yesterday, turned out to be the biggest loser on October 18.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $936.15 billion, marking a gain of 1.85 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $19,580.60, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.05 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.41 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,335.72, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.65 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.12 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 2.12 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.05.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.40 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $51.94. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,430.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4777, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.81 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 40.12.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $31.19, marking a 24-hour gain of 3.96 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,639.99.

Top crypto gainers today (October 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $7.68

24-hour gain: 13.34 percent

Maker (MKR)

Price: $1,094.56

24-hour gain: 11.37 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.9052

24-hour gain: 11.01 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.52

24-hour gain: 10.60 percent

Polygon (MATIC)

Price: $0.8641

24-hour gain: 7.87 percent

Top crypto losers today (October 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Casper (CSPR)

Price: $0.04627

24-hour loss: 4.45 percent

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

Price: $18.97

24-hour loss: 3.50 percent

Terra (LUNA)

Price: $2.63

24-hour loss: 0.95 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.03717

24-hour loss: 0.94 percent

UNUS SED LEO (USDN)

Price: $4.47

24-hour loss: 0.72 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin rose by nearly 2 percent in the past 24 hours. It seems like BTC has fixed above the $19,000 level, which indicates the rise of buyers in the market. BTC is currently trading above the $19,500 level. The next resistance could be at $19,647. If bulls break the resistance, BTC might rise to the $20,000 zone. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also increased by 3 percent. ETH is still on a bearish trend as buyers are fewer in numbers compared to sellers. If the price of ETH continues to maintain the upward momentum, we might soon witness an influx of buying strength.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “A new bill has been introduced in the US Senate that would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) broad authority to regulate prominent cryptocurrencies. The current Bitcoin price is $19,537 and is up more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours. A break below $19,440 may send BTC down to the previous triple bottom support near $18,900, while another break may send BTC down to $18,600. On the upside, resistance is located near $19,860. If the price breaks above $19,860, investors are likely to consider buying up to $20,450.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The connection between the Nasdaq and the crypto global market cap is once again on display as both saw some gains on Monday during US trading hours. While Bitcoin is inching closer to the $20,000 mark, Ethereum also retained its $1,300 position. The global market cap continued the gains during Asia trading hours and saw an approximately 2 percent increase over 24 hours on Tuesday morning. Global economic factors like inflation and recession fear have been playing a role in market activity recently.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “Crypto leaders Bitcoin and Ether surged by 1.79 percent and 2.62 percent in the last 24 hours as the bulls are dominating the market currently. The digital assets witnessed an inflow of $12 million last week which suggests positive buying activity in the crypto market. In the altcoin space, SHIB, UNI, AVAX, and TRX witnessed healthy growth in their prices owing to the overall growth momentum in the crypto market. The reversal of tax cuts by the UK government is having a positive impact on the pound and bonds which is expected to create positive sentiment among the investor community. The growing geopolitical tension, high energy costs, and soaring food prices are driving the conservative sentiment in the financial markets around the globe.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.