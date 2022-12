The trading firm borrowed 2,000 wETH ($2.6 million) with a 14-day maturity on Nov. 27, only three days before M11’s statement about Auros’ short-term liquidity problems. Altogether, Auros has an outstanding debt of 8,400 wETH ($10.7 million) to M11’s wETH credit pool on Maple, according to Maple’s loan dashboard.