Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin regains $17,000; XRP, Polygon and Litecoin rise up to 4% – Economic Times

New Delhi: Crypto markets regained some ground on Tuesday as bitcoin was above $17,000 after dipping earlier in the day amid a news report that said Binance was the subject of a US federal probe.

Barring a few altcoins, other top crypto tokens were trading higher. XRP jumped 4%, while Polygon and Litecoin gained 3% each. BNB dropped 4%.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher around $847.81 billion, gaining almost one per cent in the last 24 hours. The total trading volume rose about 15% to $33.47 billion.

“Bitcoin managed to rise above the $17,000 level, but was unable to break through its resistance at the $17,300 level. The immediate support for BTC is at $17,050, and the resistance is at $17,250,” said Edul Patel, CEO & Co-Founder, Mudrex.

“The uncertainty surrounding the U. S inflation figures has caused some hesitation among traders and investors, leading to the sideways movement of the price of Bitcoin,” it added.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The arrest came after the US filed criminal charges against Bankman-Fried, and the nation expects the US to request the Bahamas extradite Bankman-Fried in short order.

Coinbase attributed the increase in requests to a combination of the company’s expansion and ‘an overall increase in law enforcement and regulatory interest in the crypto industry.’

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management said that it bought 78,982 shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, its first investment in the crypto exchange in a month.

The US prosecutors are considering criminal charges against crypto exchange Binance and individual executives, including founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, Reuters reported.

Bitcoin Group, a holding company focusing on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, said it agreed to buy all of Germany’s Bankhaus von der Heydt for $15 million in cash and 150,000 shares.

Bermuda-based Jewel Bank said that it is issuing a fully backed stablecoin called Jewel USD that can be accessed through the Polygon network.

Ethereum (ETH) recently has made several attempts to bottom out and resume an uptrend. It has risen 20% from $1,080 to $1,300 in the past two weeks.

ETH is currently trading a tad above the $1,250 mark, having lost support at the .618 retracement of its June to August rally (from $880 to $2,000). This, coupled with its recent rejection of the 200-day moving average at $1,650, clearly indicates a bearish trend in its price action.

If ETH does manage to reclaim $1,315, there may be another attempt at a rally with the 200-day moving average to contend with at $1,400. If the 200-day moving average resistance is reclaimed, this would be the first time this has happened in 2022 since January, making it a supremely bullish signal for the market.

On the macro front, there is little reason to be bullish in markets – both crypto and otherwise. The crypto exchange expects the 200D EMA to remain strong, and maintain an upper limit to ETH’s price. ETH enjoys good support at $1,120.

Support: $1,200, $1,120, $1,000



Resistance: $1,315, $1,400, $1,450

