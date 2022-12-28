Crypto News Live Updates Dec 28: Crypto Market Crashes Below $800 Billion; BTC, Solana Collapse – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (28 December 2022) The global crypto industry facing huge turbulence as the major traditional markets printed red indexes. The digital asset market cap has dropped by another 2% over the past day to collapse under the $800 billion mark.

The cumulative crypto market cap stands at $798 billion. The 24 hour trading volume is down by 32% to stand at $29.13 billion.

Live

2022-12-28T13:00:00+5:30

FTX, SBF Slammed With Class Action Lawsuit

FTX customers have filed a class action lawsuit against the firm’s top officials. The complaint holds the name of House arrested Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Customers seek a proclamation over the FTX’s holdings of digital assets related to them.

As per the complaint, FTX’s customer class members don’t want to stand in line with the creditors in the bankruptcy proceedings. Read More Here…

2022-12-28T12:10:00+5:30

Binance Suspends Terra Classic ($LUNC) Burn

Binance has temporarily suspended the burning of Terra Classic (LUNC) trading fees until March 2023. The move comes following the developments related to Proposal 10983 and Proposal 11111 to fund the commodity pool. Moreover, the crypto exchange will burn 50% of LUNC spot and margin trading fees instead of 100%. Read More Here…

2022-12-28T11:30:00+5:30

Bitcoin Whale Activity On A Major Decline

Bitcoin (BTC) has faced strong selling pressure and is currently holding under $17,000 levels. Another major development is that the whale interest in Bitcoin has been declining which could be a sign of worry going ahead.

Bitcoin’s $1 million value transactions have touched a two-year low and whales have been showing very little interest in either dumping or accumulating Bitcoins. Read More Here..

2022-12-28T11:00:00+5:30

Bitcoin Price Drops By 2%

Bitcoin price drops by another 2% over the past 24 hours. BTC is trading at an average price of $16,653, at the press time. However, its 24 hour trading volume is up by 35% to stand at $16.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Bitcoind dominance has dropped over time to stand at around 40.07%.

2022-12-28T10:30:00+5:30

Crypto Market Crash

The global crypto industry facing huge turbulence as the major traditional markets printed red indexes. The digital asset market cap has dropped by another 2% over the past day to collapse under the $800 billion mark.

The 24 hour trading volume is down by 32% to stand at $29.13 billion.

Disclaimer

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.

About Author

Ashish believes in Decentralisation and has a keen interest in evolving Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrency ecosystem, and NFTs. He aims to create awareness around the growing Crypto industry through his writings and analysis. When he is not writing, he is playing video games, watching some thriller movie, or is out for some outdoor sports. Reach me at [email protected]