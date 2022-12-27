Crypto News Live Updates Dec 27: Crypto Trading Vol Dips To New Low; XRP Price Decouples – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (27 December 2022) The global digital asset market cap is marginally down over the past day. However, the traders interest in the crypto market has also dropped to a new low.

Live

2022-12-27T13:45:00+5:30

DeGods, y00ts Daily Vol Spikes Over Bridging Update

Two of the most important NFT projects based on Solana announced that they will be migrating to other chains.

DeGods announced that it will be bridging to Ethereum (ETH) most probably in the first quarter of 2023.

Since the announcement DeGods’ daily volume spiked by more than 187%. As per Nansen, its average price went up from 426 Solana to 566 Solana which is a surge of 33%. Read More Here..

2022-12-27T13:00:00+5:30

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Coming In Early 2023?

The Shiba Inu community anticipates the launch of the Layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium in January 2023. The move comes after Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama’s latest pinned tweet hinting at the Shibarium launch coming “very soon.” However, it will not come until the New Year.

ShibArmy noted that Shytoshi Kusama has also updated his profile with “We Are Not Alone” and “With a new fren…Guess Who”. Some members speculate that the development of Shibarium has been completed and is just waiting for the right time to deploy.

2022-12-27T12:20:00+5:30

Here’s how Memecoins Came Into Existence?

Memecoins are coins developed based on internet memes and viral images. During the recent cryptocurrency boom, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are among the top crypto to achieve meme coin status and this extends to lesser-known currencies such as Baby Doge and Dogelon Mars.

Among all the meme coins, Dogecoin is the oldest and largest of them all and its origin is an interesting story. DOGE creator used a popular meme at the time—a Shiba Inu dog with a purposely misspelled “doge” in the title.

2022-12-27T11:30:00+5:30

XRP Price Decouples

XRP price has registered a surge of over 3% in the last 24 hours. XRP is trading at an average price of $0.362, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume has skyrocketed by 140% to stand at $906.4 million. This surge has come when the biggest crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum as struggling to keep up.

2022-12-27T11:00:00+5:30

Crypto Trading Vol Dips To New Low

As per the data, the total trading volume of the digital asset market fell below $20 billion on December 25. It is being recorded to be the lowest since March 3, 2019. However, as of December 27, 24 hour trading volume is down by 2% over the past day to stand at around $22 billion.

2022-12-27T10:30:00+5:30

Crypto Market Struggles To Keep Up

The global digital asset market cap is marginally down over the past day. However, the traders interest in the crypto market has also dropped to a new low.

The largest cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are up by 1% and 2% over the past 7 days. The cumulative market cap is down by 0.09% over the past day to stand at $813 billion.

Disclaimer

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.

About Author

Ashish believes in Decentralisation and has a keen interest in evolving Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrency ecosystem, and NFTs. He aims to create awareness around the growing Crypto industry through his writings and analysis. When he is not writing, he is playing video games, watching some thriller movie, or is out for some outdoor sports. Reach me at [email protected]