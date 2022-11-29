Crypto Markets Today: Huobi’s HT Token Climbs After Exchange Discloses Airdrop – CoinDesk

Crypto prices rise: Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading up 1.5% to $16,400, while ether (ETH) gained 4.3% to $1,220. Despite major assets rebounding from Monday’s fall, traders are trying to find out “which parts of the cryptoverse are about to break,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst for foreign exchange market maker Oanda, wrote in a Tuesday note. Moya noted that it is not a “friendly environment to buy the crypto dip” because the risks to downside are elevated, “given pricing disparities for other crypto derivatives, fears of a potential run on some exchanges and concerns [that] risk appetite is in for a rough period as the economy appears headed for a recession.”