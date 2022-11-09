Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in FTX fallout, could push Bitcoin to $13,000 – ForexLive

>

Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in FTX fallout, could push Bitcoin to $13,000



Eamonn Sheridan



Thursday, 10/11/2022 | 02:23 GMT-0

10/11/2022 | 02:23 GMT-0

JP Morgan with the call:Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTXcould push Bitcoin down to $13,000 A “cascade of margin calls” is likely underwaycomplex interplay between FTX, its sister trading house Alameda Research and the rest of the crypto ecosystemBTC update:ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW Tags ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW Most Popular ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW