“The quiet price action of the past month is illustrated by [bitcoin’s] low realized volatility. Not counting the moment leading up to the FTX fallout, which had slightly higher volatility than what we have now, this is the lowest level for realized volatility since Q3 of 2020, just before the last bull run. Prior to that instance, volatility was this low at the bottom of the 2018 bear market,” Blockware’s weekly report said.