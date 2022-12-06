Crypto Firm Blockstream Seeks Funding at a Lower Valuation in Tight Market – Bloomberg

Crypto infrastructure company Blockstream Corp. is raising fresh funds at a lower valuation than at its most recent financing as the collapse of the FTX exchange exacerbates a challenging venture capital backdrop for digital-asset firms.The valuation may be below $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. One of the people said the figure may change. The firm was valued at $3.2 billion when it raised $210 million in 2021 from investors including Baillie Gifford and iFinex.