Bloomberg reported today that a deal involving venture capital fund V Ventures looks set to be completed in due course. On Nov. 18, Zipmex was still in “advanced talks” in terms of a rescue deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal with V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies, one of Thailand’s largest and longest-serving investment firms, is set to be worth $100 million in cash and crypto for 90% of the business, Bloomberg said.