Crown Resorts Limited to be removed from S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY – S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that it will remove Crown Resorts Limited (XASX: CWN) from the S&P/ASX 200, following the Federal Court’s approval of the scheme of arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Blackstone Inc.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will remove Crown Resorts Limited from the S&P/ASX 200 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 20, 2022. As a result, crown Resorts Limited will be replaced by Coronado Global Resources Inc. (XASX: CRN) in the S&P/ASX 200 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 20, 2022.