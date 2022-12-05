Crorepati stock! Amitabh Bachchan makes multibagger returns from smallcap

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s patience to hold a smallcap stock for the long term is paying off as the shares of DP Wires have rallied over 5 times since 2017 when it got listed on the NSE SME exchange.

As of September end, Amitabh Bachchan’s holding remained the same at 2.45% or 13,41,18,400 shares since the stock listing at NSE Emerge platform on October 5, 2017. The SME stock later migrated to the mainboard on January 17, 2022.

During the IPO, the stock was sold at Rs 75/share. The current value of Big B’s investment in DP Wires is valued at nearly Rs 13.4 crore.

The stock was trading around Rs 408 per share on NSE in Monday’s trade. Since listing, it has given an astonishing return of 444%. So far in the calendar year, it has surged nearly over 58%.

In Q2FY23, DP wires reported a 51.2% increase in its net profit at Rs 9.03 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.97 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales of the company in the July-September period increased 114.77% to Rs 283.96 crore from Rs 132.22 crore in the year-ago period, while EBITDA surged 42.7% YoY to Rs 13.10 crore.

As per Trendlyne data, Amitabh Bachhan holds only one stock. Companies are mandated to mention the names of only those shareholders who own more than 1% stake in the company.

In the past, Big B also held shares of , and Neuland Labs.

As of 5 December 2022, the market cap of DP Wires was Rs 550 crore. The promoters hold a 70.4% stake in the company. The company does not have any institutional and mutual fund holdings.

