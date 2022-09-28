Crompton Greaves shares up 0.48% as Sensex falls

Shares of . gained 0.48 per cent to Rs 406.65 in Wednesday’s session as of 11:36AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 59.65 points lower at 57047.87.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 503.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 312.05 on NSE. Around 15569 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:36AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 404.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 408.45 and Rs 400.2 during the session so far. The stock quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 42.53, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 9.54 and price to book value (PB) of 9.65, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 24.99.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 5.94 per cent stake in the company as of September 28, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 48.16 per cent and 32.58 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 25713.29 crore, the company operates in the Electronics/Electricals industry. For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1873.35 crore, up 19.32 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 1570.07 crore and up 75.07 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 121.01 crore for the latest quarter, up 27.7 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 52.66. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.