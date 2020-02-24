Creston Man Brandon Robert Fry Sentenced to 188 Months in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Brandon Robert Fry, age 39, of Creston, Iowa, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 188 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Fry was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Fry pleaded guilty to this offense on October 11, 2019. He admitted that he knowingly possessed over 500 grams of methamphetamine on June 4, 2019, which was found by law enforcement in a white Mercedes, in Creston. Fry admitted that he had intended to distribute the methamphetamine. At the time of this offense, Fry was on federal supervised release for a prior conviction of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This matter was investigated by the United States Probation Office, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Creston Police Department, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE