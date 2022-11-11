CPPIB infuses $400 m more in ReNew Power

Goldman Sachs that partnered with Sumant Sinha to start a clean energy platform called ReNew Power in 2011 – with a ?1,000 crore investment – and became its single largest shareholder, now ceases to be its dominant stockholder.

Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has become the largest shareholder of the Nasdaq-listed company, after the Wall Street investment bank further pared its stake last month, said people in the know.

CPPIB, an existing investor, has made a fresh $400 million investment to buy more shares from Goldman Sachs at $6.50 each. This takes CPPIB’s stake to 31.5% in the company’s voting rights associated with outstanding shares. CPPIB will also have the right of first offer on Goldman’s existing shares in ReNew’s listed US parent, ReNew Energy Global Plc. Goldman’s ownership of all classes of shares in ReNew has come down to around 12%, with a low single-digit voting share, said the people.

CPPIB, Goldman Sachs and ReNew Power offered no comments to ET till press time.

CPPIB First Invested $392 m in ReNew in ’18



CPPIB first invested in ReNew in 2018, after the company aborted its India IPO plans, deploying around $392 million at a 2.2 billion valuation. Being domiciled in India then, the per-share price for the transaction for the private company was Rs 410.

In February this year, Goldman sold 18 million Class A shares and 3.4 million Class C shares of the company at a similar $6.50 each to CPPIB for $139 million. The investment took the Canadian pension fund’s voting rights to 26.2% from 20.1% and its economic interest became 14%. CPPIB also agreed to buy an additional 9 million Class C shares from Goldman at the same price for another $58.5 million. This took place shortly after ReNew announced a $250 million share buyback, six months after its listing.

