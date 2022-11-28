Corporate Radar: Vedanta to go ex-dividend, Commercial Syn Bags board meeting & more

There are a host of corporate actions and board meetings scheduled for Tuesday.

Shares of (Rs 17.5 per share) will trade ex-dividend. Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors of & Fertilizers is scheduled to consider the interim dividend.

Also, a meeting of the board of directors of is scheduled to consider and approve the allotment of 2,66,34,800 new equity shares of Rs 10 each to existing shareholders in the proportion of 2:1.

Later in the week, Milkfood (Rs 2.50 per share), (Rs 4.40 per share) and (Re 0.25 per share) will trade ex-dividend.

Shares of (Rs 10 to Rs 2), (Rs 10 to Rs 5) and (Rs 10 to Rs 2) will also ex-split later in the week.