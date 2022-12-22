Corporate Radar: Smallcap stock to trade ex-bonus; Gyscoal Alloys rights issue and more

A host of board meetings and corporate actions are scheduled for Friday.

Shares of will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. The stock ended Thursday’s session with a 5% cut. The recent debutant which got a huge subscription during its IPO has failed to showcase a decent performance on the bourses. The stock’s 52-week low and 52-week high prices are Rs 124.2 and Rs 367.5 per share, respectively.

Shares of will also turn ex-rights for the rights issue of shares in the ratio of 110 shares for every 100 shares held offered at the rate of Rs 2.75 per share.

The board of met the previous day to consider raising of funds by way of issue of shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares. The board decided on the issuance of warrants as well as equity shares.

“Issuance up to 14,59,854 fully convertible equity warrants (“Warrants”) each carrying a right exercisable by the warrant holder to subscribe to one (1) equity share of the face value of Rs 10/- each against each warrant at an issue price of Rs 274/- including a premium of Rs 264/,” said the company’s filing.

Also, the company approved the issuance of up to 43,79,561 equity shares, at an issue price of Rs 274/-(including a premium of Rs 264/- per equity share of the face value of Rs 10/- (each, not being less than the price as determined,” added the filing.

Dreamfolks Services informed exchanges on Thursday that the rating on its long-term bank loan facility has been upgraded by Ratings.

revised the record date of its bonus share issue from December 22 to January 7. The company has announced a 1:1 bonus share issue.

