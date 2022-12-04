Corporate Radar: Panchsheel Organics to go ex-dividend, Dhanlaxmi Bank board meeting & more

There are a host of corporate actions and board meetings scheduled for on Monday.

Shares of will trade ex-dividend. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share. A meeting of the board of directors of & Chemicals is also scheduled to declare an interim dividend.

A meeting of the board of directors of the is scheduled today to consider/ approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD5) in the form of Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds aggregating to Rs 300 crores.

The board of directors of is to consider and allot 48,60,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 10 per equity share on a preferential basis. A meeting of the board of directors of is also scheduled for the issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/ convertible securities or warrants on a preferential basis.

Also, shares of (Rs 1.50 per share), (Rs 2 per share) and Hinduja Global Solutions (Rs 5 per share) will trade ex-dividend this week.

