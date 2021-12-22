Corey F. Ellis Appointed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Corey F. Ellis as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina today, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546.

As U.S. Attorney, Ellis is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina. He supervises an office of approximately 62 Assistant United States Attorneys, 75 support staff, and 18 contract support staff, all of whom are responsible for prosecuting federal crimes affecting the district, including narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

Before being sworn in as U.S. Attorney, Ellis served as chief of staff for FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. Ellis also served as acting director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, where he was the primary liaison between the attorney general, the deputy attorney general, and all 94 U.S. attorney’s offices.

Previously, Ellis served in several leadership roles in the Department of Justice, including as chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. Ellis was also the first assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina. While an assistant U.S. attorney, he handled a wide range of criminal investigations, including public corruption, white collar fraud, securities fraud, and cybercrime. Ellis began his career as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office in Hendersonville, North Carolina and has tried more than 100 jury trials.

Ellis received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his law degree from the University of Memphis School of Law.

Ellis replaces former Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, who served in that role since March 1, 2021, following the resignation of U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr.

