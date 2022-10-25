Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Enticement of a Minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Robert Dale Eady, 56, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for enticing a minor to produce and transmit child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Eady was residing at a St. Albans halfway house in May 2021 when he began communicating with a 13-year-old minor who lived nearby. Eady had been placed at the facility to finish a 15-year prison sentence for his conviction for distribution of child pornography in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on May 19, 2010. Eady admitted that during a live video call on May 4, 2021, he enticed and persuaded the young boy to show his genitals. Eady further admitted that he showed his genitals to the boy during the live video call.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Prisons for conducting and assisting in the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case Nos. 2:22-cr-63 and 2:21-cr-206.

