Continental sees higher earnings but net income weighed down by costs, interest rates

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sticker with the logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured on tyres in Bourbriac, France, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN (Reuters) -Continental outdid expectations for its third-quarter results on Thursday with adjusted earnings of 605 million euros ($606.27 million) and a 5.8% margin, demonstrating a recovery from the chip shortage that battered output last year. But the supplier’s net income saw a loss of 211 million euros due to higher interest rates and other valuation effects impairing goodwill in the automotive group sector. Higher procurement costs, build-up of inventories and capital expenditures led to a negative adjusted free cash flow, as last year. “In light of the challenging environment, we did well to achieve our third-quarter forecast, but our financial results are not in line with our medium-term targets. However, we are on the right track and our order intake remains high,” Chief Executive Nikolai Setzer said. Measures taken to abate rising costs include passing on prices to customers and spreading raw materials purchasing across multiple suppliers, the company said. Automotive production in the third quarter was up 11.1% from the second quarter, pushing up the automotive group sector’s result to 4.9 billion euros from 3.5 billion euros last year.

Continental saw a heavy loss in the second quarter of this year but said at the time it expected higher auto production in the second half as supply chains and semiconductor availability improve. ($1 = 0.9979 euros)