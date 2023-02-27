Consumer Business Alert – Olive-Fee Fee Auto Care has a different business strategy outside the ordinary business course.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) Today, we experienced a strange and unusual business strategy that raised grave suspicion regarding their intentions, making us feel compelled to warn the public.

Olive-Fee Fee Auto Repair in Creve Coeur, Missouri, which we have used before, refused to give us an estimate to replace struts and tires without us leaving the automobile for them to do a thorough analysis.

I was shocked, and Adam acted offended that I felt this was not normal.

Usually, repair shops give an estimate with a disclosure that additional repairs will cost extra funds.

Bizarre and unusual business strategy. We are not saying to use this business but proceed with caution.