Connecticut To Prepare for High Temperatures

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont is advising Connecticut residents, particularly those who are among the most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the high temperatures that are forecast to impact the state over the next several days, which is estimated to begin around the morning of Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and last through the evening of Friday, August 13, 2021.

To provide protection from the extreme conditions, cooling centers are opening across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1.

“We want to remind everyone, particularly those among the most vulnerable populations, that cooling centers are available throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1,” Governor Lamont said. “Everyone should take the necessary precautions as temperatures increase over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”