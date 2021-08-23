Connecticut Governor: Summary of Emergency Orders

HARTFORD,CT (STL.News) The following list is a summary of all the emergency orders that Governor Ned Lamont and his administration have implemented in response to the impact of Tropical Storm Henri as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021:

Governor Lamont: Declaration of a civil preparedness emergency for the State of Connecticut in advance of the impacts of Tropical Storm Henri. [LINK]

Governor Lamont: Order calling 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to state active duty beginning Saturday, August 21, to prepare teams and specialized equipment in support of the state’s response from the storm. [LINK]

Governor Lamont: Order implementing a travel ban on all empty tractor trailers, tandem trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95. This order is effective at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, and will remain in effect until further notice. [LINK]

Governor Lamont: Order authorizing utility company restoration vehicles to travel on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway to help expedite potential power restoration from the storm. This order is effective 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 22 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26. [LINK]

Department of Transportation: Order increasing the weight limits for trucks carrying brush and storm debris to help expedite the access to and removal of trees for power line repairs. This order is in effect through Saturday, September 4. [LINK]

Department of Motor Vehicles: Order granting a limited exemption providing motor carriers with relief from limits on drivers’ hours of service while they are providing direct assistance through the delivery of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, biodiesel, and propane to homes and businesses during the emergency in connection with the storm. This order is in effect through Thursday, August 26. [LINK]