Connecticut Governor on Coronavirus Response Efforts

Governor Lamont Provides Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response Efforts

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022:

Data updates on testing in Connecticut

The following is a summary of newly reported data on COVID-19 in Connecticut from the past 7 days.

Overall Summary Cumulative

(except for hospital census) Past 7 days Positive PCR/NAAT Tests 883,322 3,407 All PCR/NAAT Tests 14,604,469 36,801 Test Positivity (pos/all PCR/NAAT) — 9.26% Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 276 -39

Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated once per week every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 10,972.

To read the full daily data report, visit data.ct.gov/coronavirus and click the button labeled, “Daily Data Report.” That website also contains several other data reports, including on the topics of vaccinations, schools, nursing homes, child care, congregate settings, and economic impact.

Providing information to Connecticut residents

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

Individuals who have general questions that are not answered on the website can call 2-1-1 for assistance. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and has multilingual assistance. Anyone who is out-of-state or requires a toll-free number can connect to Connecticut 2-1-1 by dialing 1-800-203-1234. This is intended to be used by individuals who are not experiencing symptoms but may have general questions related to COVID-19. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms is strongly urged to contact their medical provider.