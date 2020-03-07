Connecticut Governor Lamont Statement Regarding Potential Exposure of Patients and Staff at Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals From Employee Who Is Confirmed Case of Coronavirus; All Tests Taken by State Lab Negative So Far

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Friday released the following statement regarding the potential exposure of a number of patients and staff at Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals from an employee who is a New York State resident and a confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19):

“This afternoon we learned that patients and staff at both Danbury and Norwalk Hospitals may have been exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus disease as a result of a hospital employee who lives in Westchester County, New York and has tested positive for the virus. This individual was exposed to the virus while in their home community of Westchester County by another individual who has tested positive, and then the individual worked shifts at both hospitals. The hospital employee is currently at their home, where they are in isolation and recovering.

“We have been expecting exposure of this virus in Connecticut for several weeks, so its presence should not surprise anybody. This is no cause for panic or anxiety as our public health officials and medical experts have been making every effort to put every precaution possible in place.

“As of this evening, the Connecticut Department of Public Health State Laboratory has tested 42 patients and all of them have returned negative results for the virus. Another 11 cases are in the queue to be tested. There still are no confirmed cases among Connecticut residents.

“People in our state should continue adhering to the basic but important steps we’ve been emphasizing for weeks to protect themselves, like washing your hands frequently, avoid shaking hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick.

“I am confident in Connecticut’s healthcare system and medical professionals. We are continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information to the residents of our state as it becomes available.”