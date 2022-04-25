Connecticut Governor Announces Mirador’s Expansion

Governor Lamont Announces Mirador Expanding and Creating New Headquarters in Connecticut

(STAMFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Mirador, LLC, a leading managed services firm in the wealth management industry, is expanding its operations in Connecticut. Heading into 2022 with 65 employees, the company has already added 35 to its headcount and is on its way to adding about 250 more jobs in the state over the next three years.

To accommodate this rapid growth, Mirador will be relocating its headquarters from Darien to 850 Canal Street in Stamford, where the company has leased more than 20,000 square feet of space. All of the company’s employees are expected to be at the new location by the end of the summer.

“Connecticut’s economy is growing, and that is due in large part to companies like Mirador that are making the strategic decision to invest and grow here,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut has the top-flight workforce talent to help tech-focused companies like Mirador thrive. I am proud that this fast-growing company will continue to call Connecticut home as it rapidly expands and creates new jobs. I congratulate Joseph and the whole Mirador team on the success they’ve had so far, and I thank them for believing in – and investing in – our great state.”

Founded in 2015, Mirador consists of a team of financial and technology experts dedicated to leveraging decades of industry experience to enable financial success for families, endowments, foundations, and wealth managers. Focused on performance reporting services and technology consulting and solutions, Mirador represents the next generation in technology-enabled analysis and reporting to the wealth management industry.

“Building our business from a one-room, 350 square foot suite and now moving into a new 20,000 square foot headquarters in six short years is humbling and exciting at the same time,” Joseph Larizza, founder and managing partner of Mirador, said. “We can’t wait to move our employees into a space we can call our own and make Stamford our new home.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project by providing a grant in arrears up to $3,237,038, contingent upon the firm creating and retaining 250 new, full-time jobs.

“Companies like Mirador are a perfect fit for Connecticut,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman and Peter Denious, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT, said in a joint statement. “The investment they are making in people and technology represents the future of the financial services industry. Connecticut is well-placed to provide Mirador with the financial talent they are looking for, as well as the technology talent they will need to compete in the ever-evolving financial services industry. Their business will be more competitive because of their decision to further invest in our state.”

Mirador has grown from one U.S.-based client in 2015 to now serving more than 170 clients in the high-net-worth wealth management segment domiciled around the world. Their clients’ total “assets under administration” currently exceeds hundreds of billions in wealth.