Connecticut Flags To Lowered Sunday For Memorial Day

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Remain Lowered Sunday in Recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to remain flying at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a national observance paying tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty. It is recognized annually during National Police Week.

Flags are also currently at half-staff in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. They should remain lowered for this purpose through sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Governor Lamont said, “People who make the decision to enter a career of law enforcement do so out of a sense of duty to protect the people of their communities from harm, and in doing so they often put their own lives in danger to protect the lives of complete strangers. There’s not a single person in our state whose life has not been impacted in some way by a police officer, whether they know it or not. We honor and salute every law enforcement officer who has given their life in the line of duty. Their memories will not be forgotten, and we thank them for their dedication. We also must continue to show our respect for the families of law enforcement officers, who make many sacrifices over the course of their loved one’s call to service.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Law enforcement officials work diligently every day, many times putting themselves in harm’s way, to enforce our laws and manage public safety. These men and women work day in and day out, dedicating their lives to ensuring safety in our communities and protecting the lives of others. They epitomize what it means to be a public servant. It is especially important to remember those who have lost their lives while serving and protecting our Connecticut community and our country. Their heroism will not be forgotten, and we must honor them on Peace Officers Memorial Day and every day.”